Recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Payson Town Council honored the Time Out Shelter for its work.
Last year, Time Out served 70 women, two men and 50 children as residents. An additional four women and eight children received transitional housing help from Time Out.
Since Time Out is the only shelter in Gila County, residents from the southern part of the county use the services.
Time Out often helps those from other states escaping especially violent and egregious abusers. Some of these victims have to start over with a new identity to remain safe.
On top of that, 178 people received counseling and services. Services include safety planning, crisis counseling, lay legal and community advocacy, community education, a children/teens program and follow-up programs.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Time Out Pro-Am
Golf TournamentFriday and Saturday, Oct. 4 and 5, The Rim Club, 300 E. Rim Club Dr., Payson
Friday, Oct. 4: Dinner dance and auction, 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., $250 per person, buy online at https://one.bidpal.net/timeoutgolfevent/welcome
Saturday, Oct. 5: Golf tournament, 9 a.m., check-in for putting contest; 11 a.m., shotgun start; 3 p.m. lunch and awards.
Time Out Walk to end Domestic Violence
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 5:30 p.m. program, Expedition Church, 301 S. Colcord Road, Payson. Walk to follow.
For more information about Time Out Inc., call 928-472-8007 or visit timeoutshelter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!