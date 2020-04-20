The Town of Payson has returned limited public comments to the council agenda after temporarily restricting public attendance at meetings because of the COVID-19 outbreak in March.
At the April 23 meeting those who wish to make a comment may do so through a form on the town’s website.
The town has limited the items available for comment based on if it requires a public hearing. Those items include, a liquor license for the Mandarin House, rezoning of property on Tyler Parkway and an ordinance about dogs on the athletic fields.
“Items agendized for public hearing now have an online form,” said Sheila DeSchaaf, acting town manager, “folks can submit comments ahead of time to be read aloud by a staff member during the hearing or they can participate by telephone when the item comes up on the agenda.”
For those interested in filling out the public comment form, pull up the April 23 agenda from the Town of Payson’s website. (http://www.paysonaz.gov/Speaker-Request-Form.html)
Above the call to order agenda item is a paragraph with a link to the public hearing form.
The council will also revisit its April 9 decision not to put a sales tax increase on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The council will also hear a request to approve a proposal from Axis Culture marketing group to provide “long-term tourism initiatives” to the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.
The council will consider starting the NEPA process for the proposed Green Valley Parkway extension for an amount not to exceed $40,000.
The council will conclude its meeting in executive session to discuss the “matter of” RCEA versus the Town of Payson.
