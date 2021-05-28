For those who relish speaking their mind at Payson council meetings, the Town of Payson has opened back up for business.
The town had closed meetings to the public in March 2020 when COVID-19 shut down the country.
On May 20, Mayor Tom Morrissey signed the proclamation in the shadow of a plummeting case and death rate.
Gila County reports about 15% of its population has recovered from an infection with another 40% of all county residents fully vaccinated.
Because 61% of those over 65 are fully vaccinated, the death and hospitalization rates have dwindled, so the town has thrown open the doors to “pre-pandemic operations.”
The town does ask that those who have not received a vaccine continue to wear a mask while out in public, however.
The proclamation opens all council, board and commission meetings.
The next council meeting will be June 10 at 4:30 p.m.
For more information, call Town Hall at 928-474-5242.
