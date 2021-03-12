At the midway point in the Town of Payson’s fiscal year, the town had collected a little more than it expected in the middle of a pandemic and now Deborah Barber, the town’s financial director, has decided it is time to step down.
Barber announced her decision to reduce her responsibilities until the town found her replacement in late January after announcing the good financial news to the council.
This is Barber’s second time at the helm of Payson’s finance department. She had filled the role from 1995 until 2000, but came back when asked to help.
Barber explained in the Jan. 28 town manager’s report that Payson will not adopt a new budget until June 30. Until then, the finance department tracks revenues to the town from sales tax, state-shared taxes, property taxes and other sources.
Each budget cycle, the greatest challenge to the town is to guess how much it will receive in revenue, without knowing exactly how much people will spend on goods and services.
Last year, the town estimated it would make more than $19.7 million in revenue.
By December, the town had taken in $10.5 million, which was 53.7% of the hoped for revenue.
“We’re right on track,” Barber told the council.
Barber gave full credit for the manageable budget to the town’s staff that was “diligently working on the upcoming budget” when COVID-19 hit.
Early in the pandemic, the town pulled back on building anything new or providing its whole suite of services to prepare for what it believed would be a severe hit to its bottom line.
“This was mainly due to the unknown trend of how the revenues would affect our community,” said Barber.
The town has kept close watch on its expenditures during the first half of the fiscal year, as well.
Barber reported the town has only spent 40.4% of what it had estimated it would spend by mid-year.
“Overall, the town is doing well,” said Barber.
Town Manager Troy Smith praised Barber as “a consummate professional.”
“We will miss her knowledge and her difficult questions,” he said.
The town has started its 2020-21 budget cycle with council work studies on what the town would like to accomplish this year based on a community survey.
For two years in a row, the community has asked for a community center and maintenance of town parks and facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!