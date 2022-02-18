When you demand all or nothing, be prepared to get nothing.
That’s what the homeowners at the end of Phoenix Street learned on Feb. 10 when the Payson Town Council unanimously voted down spending $80,000 to relieve parking and trespassing issues caused by the trailhead for the Cypress Loop Trail, part of the Granite Dells Wilderness Area.
After residents in the Boulder Creek subdivision at the end of Phoenix Street complained of trespassing, trash and crowded parking, the Town of Payson offered to put up signs and paint parking spaces to ease the pressure. But when the homeowners threatened to sue the town if it did anything, the council voted to withdraw the offer.
Sheila DeSchaaf, assistant town manager and public works director, explained the town has been in negotiations with the Boulder Creek homeowners and their association to find a way to “regulate (parking) and provide enforcement” after the homeowners association installed a fence at the trailhead and threatened to lock it last year.
Local hikers responded and reminded the council the town had numerous access points to Forest Service trails through several developments throughout town. The access points were to complete the vision of the Payson Area Trails System, a trail that would loop around town.
When the developers purchased the land, they agreed to the easement, and hikers continued to use the trailhead and park along the street. During the pandemic, however, use of the area has exploded, with more than two dozen cars lining the road for miles during busy summer holidays.
Now the Boulder Creek Homeowners Association would like to turn the end of Phoenix Street into a private road where they control who can park where.
The hikers and town argue the buyers who purchase near PATS trailheads know they exist — and the various Phoenix Street homeowners who spoke or had their comments read into the record agreed they knew about the trailhead to the Cypress Loop Trail. None suggested shutting down access.
“My client is not trying to stop people walking,” said Michael Harper, attorney for the Boulder Creek Homeowners Association. “What we are denouncing is the elevation of advertisement and promotion. I just want to be clear. We don’t want to stop the public from walking through. What we are complaining about, this has a huge impact on the cul-de-sac.”
Sheri Rogers agreed with Harper.
“There’s clearly a trailhead,” she said. “A trailhead requires a lot of support of public service.”
She used the example of her Valley home and the Christmas holiday time. Her neighborhood is part of a tour of extravagantly lit up homes.
“When we expect a lot of people, we have the support of extra trash cans and the police department. We have bathrooms,” she said. “We have support services set up for the extra toll it takes on our community.”
Michael Schlotman complained about the skyrocketing use since the pandemic.
“I am having a hard time,” he wrote. “I have litter. They trespass, urinate, and leave dog poop. Horse people like to clean out their trailers on our street.”
He complained the parking spaces would “render his lot useless.”
Dale Comentawski followed with, “This will definitely lower the values of our homes and we’ll file litigation.”
Harper followed those comments by clarifying his clients would just like the public to understand “there is not sufficient room or sufficient property rights to make this a trailhead.”
In addition, Harper asserted parking on the public street violates the Boulder Creek Homeowners Association’s covenants, conditions and restrictions so should not be allowed.
To which town attorney Jon Paladini replied, “when it comes to the no parking in the CC&Rs, the CC&Rs — and we all know this — the CC&Rs are a private contract among the private owners ... only the town can adopt no parking” on public roads.
He followed with, “this is a public street, (so the) public has a right to drive and park on that street. (But) you can’t double park. You can’t obstruct a driveway.”
He clarified that the easement was there before anyone thought of building a road or houses, so the public can continue to access the trailhead for non-motorized use.
“The only decision here is do you want to designate parking or not,” Paladini told the council.
The council unanimously decided to not designate parking for now but is open to further negotiations.
