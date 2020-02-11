The Town of Payson is ready for the next step to find its new town manager. The town has officially requested proposals from consulting firms to fill this key position.
The firm will help find a leader to manage 12 departments with 175 permanent and 50 temporary/seasonal employees.
Qualified firms must provide an overview, a description of the firm’s recruitment experience, particularly with town/city managers and a list of searches the firm has completed.
Firms must also provide a general description of how they conduct a search. The firm must explain its plan to help the council refine its search.
The town requires a list of at least three references of elected officials from past searches.
The application must also include a schedule for the Payson search.
A bid for services must also be part of the application.
The town will award a bid to the firm that has the most experience, qualifications and availability.
The consulting firm must be able to accomplish the following goals:
Have a search strategy
Create a candidate profile
Design a marketing and advertising campaign
Provide outreach to expand the network of candidates
Manage the application process
Communicate with candidates
Assess candidates
Screening interviews
Design the final selection process
Complete background checks and follow up on references
Help negotiate
Qualified consulting firms need to send qualifications and a services proposal to the human resources department at the town, no later than Feb. 24 at 4 p.m.
Seven hard copies and one electronic version required.
Mark all applications with “Town of Payson Executive Recruitment.”
Access proposal documents at the town website (http://www.paysonaz.gov/RFQ.pdf or contact the town clerk at 928-472-5000.
Contact mnelson@payson.com
