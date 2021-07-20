Hang out in any Payson business long enough and you might hear a visitor ask, “What’s there to do around here?”
The Town of Payson hopes to help the business owner answer that question through a new initiative that incorporates QR code stickers.
The town has dubbed the program the Business Tourism Initiative.
Businesses apply to receive stickers through the PaysonBusiness.com website. Town staff will deliver stickers to the business to put up near cash registers or hand out to customers.
“When people come to town, people want to know what else they should do while (they) are here,” said Savannah Oldeschulte, from Payson’s Parks and Tourism Department.
When a customer waves their cellphone camera over the code, they receive a prompt that takes them to the PaysonRimCountry.com website.
The website covers things to do, special events, outdoor recreation and local parks.
“It offers a connection between businesses and tourism,” said Courtney Page, Payson’s economic director.
The two presented the program to the Main Street Guild on July 13. They plan to attend the next chamber meeting to invite Payson businesses to take part in the free program.
For more information, visit PaysonBusiness.com or call 928-472-5046
Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com
