Instead of breaking up, the Town of Payson and the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce went through counseling and came out with a renewed, but different, relationship.
A joint task force of chamber board members and staff worked for months with town staff to hammer out the details. The town changed the relationship when it found there were more opportunities for grant money if the town had an active role in the visitor center, economic development and the chamber.
The changes will not remove the chamber from its longtime location at West Main Street and South Highway 87. The chamber will keep its offices and use of the conference room for a monthly fee.
The most noticeable change will be the moving of the town’s economic director from town hall to the chamber building and taking over management of the visitor center.
Deputy Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf explained the arrangement to the council at the May 12 meeting. DeSchaaf said the town has hope this new arrangement will allow for more synergy and better customer service for local businesses and town visitors through “one stop shopping.”
“We really are looking to get as much information out there in the community to support as many entrepreneurs as possible,” said DeSchaaf.
Councilor Jim Ferris, however, expressed concern about partnering with the chamber.
“One of the concerns I have (is for) the Town of Payson,” he said. “If we’re partnering with an organization … the chamber has its goals and activities and interests that it pursues and the town has its interests. In this here I would like to keep separate what the town is doing and what the chamber is and what they are doing.”
Mayor Tom Morrissey told Ferris that “the government is funded mostly or almost all by our businesses.”
“I think we all need to realize we are in a partnership with the chamber,” he said. “The chamber brings a lot to the town.”
Councilor Barbara Underwood had a historical perspective.
“The town has always worked with the chamber. It is a partnership that needs to continue,” she said.
Town Manager Troy Smith explained the partnership with the chamber only increases the effectiveness of the town with the community.
“We do provide our services differently than the chamber does, we serve the entire town, and they have their members,” said Smith. “There is a tremendous amount of synergy (between the two).”
DeSchaaf added, “their network is larger than our outreach” and the chamber has resources to help craft events to support the businesses in town that fund the town’s activities.
She assured Ferris that the chamber will pay monthly rent. This will allow the town to keep within the budget it has paid the chamber to provide the visitor center services in the past.
“Our goal is to continue operating at a funding level the same as in the past,” she said.
To cap off the argument of strengthening the partnership with the chamber, DeSchaaf explained the town does not pay Gila County for the land the chamber building sits on because, “there were restrictions on the use of the property that include a visitor center, chamber and economic development.”
This new relationship allows the town to continue honoring that lease.
