It’s a tightrope for Payson to provide all the streets, parks, programs and infrastructure people demand, but don’t want to pay for, staff recently reported.
“How many have heard the Town of Payson has too many staff? Too many or too few compared to what?” Kevin Artz, assistant town manager and finance director, asked the council during their Feb. 1 work study session on the 2022/23 town budget.
The council has had several work study sessions so far, but has only heard from the Payson Fire Department about its staffing needs. During a recent meeting, the council heard wish lists and reasons to increase the staffing in the police, community development, finance and parks and recreation departments.
The council made no decision on what to fund or not, but will have to make those tough choices. The council will vote on next year’s budget by the end of June, giving the community time to weigh in on what it would like the council to fund.
Artz explained to the council the financial department needs to add a procurement officer because procurement for government requires a doctorate in bureaucracy.
The current practice is for each department manager to research vendors and prices, coordinate with potential vendors, collect quotes, write up proposals and the scope of work, post bids, track and inspect orders, sign and file multiple documents to buy what their department needs to function.
Because these managers have expertise in other areas, this process is open to error, inefficient, and the town loses out on bulk purchases, said Artz.
A procurement officer would free up managers’ time, increase town savings through bulk purchases, create a streamlined procedure for all departments, increasing efficiency. The procurement position would bring knowledge of federal and state purchasing laws, and provide a central point of contact for all departments for purchases.
Chief Ron Tischer presented his staffing needs to the council.
He explained the national average for adequate coverage calls for 2.4 sworn officers per 1,000 of population. Currently, Payson PD has 1.6 officers per 1,000.
This has put a strain on the department because in the last four years calls for service have increased 8% from 14,100 in 2017 to 15,200 in 2021.
In addition, calls for help from the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Public Safety, and the TAR have increased.
“The 236 times we assisted other agencies, is 236 times officers were unable to conduct any proactive policing (traffic enforcement, park patrol, or neighborhood patrols),” said Tischer.
In addition, the closure of the Payson Jail now requires officers to drive prisoners to Globe. By the end of January this year, officers had completed 43 prisoner transfers estimated to have consumed 172 hours of their time.
To solve the needs, Tischer requested the department increase the number of officers it has by 14.
“But this can be done over the next five years, by adding two new officers every year,” he said.
Tischer also suggested the department add another lieutenant and sergeant.
The additional lieutenant would improve department professionalism and create a transition plan for when Tischer retires, which isn’t soon, he assured the council.
The additional sergeant would have the title of professional standards sergeant. This position would develop policy, do equipment research, testing and analysis, handle officer training, scheduling, BWC audits, complaint investigation and resolution.
Besides those officers, Tischer would like to change a part-time clerk to full-time.
“One of our current clerks is consumed by body worn camera redaction,” he said.
Tischer would like to add a community service officer to patrol the parks and carry out park duties.
The department needs two additional dispatchers to ensure adequate coverage for emergencies.
Tischer then suggested a two-year temporary position for an evidence clerk to bring the property and evidence section of the department into compliance with professional standards.
Finally, Tischer asked if the council could consider adding a code enforcement position to handle all of residents’ complaints about code violations or noise, or trashy properties.
Sheila DeSchaaf, assistant town attorney and public works director, told the council that the number of town property capital improvements needed in the next five years will overwhelm the time and expertise of current staff.
Because engineering has the knowledge, skills, and experience to build these projects, DeSchaaf recommended hiring someone to oversee all the town’s capital improvement plans. That person can run building projects for other departments, leaving the managers free to do the job they’re best at doing.
To keep town assets repaired and running well, DeSchaaf would like to hire a facilities manager to do preventative maintenance, carpentry, electrical, HVAC, plumbing, painting, drywall repair, custodial services, trash removal, contract management, and help with all sorts of town building projects. A jack of all trades hired to keep the place running in tiptop shape.
DeSchaaf told the council changing the work of a current part time engineer into full-time work as a public works analyst would move along development applications, airport FAA agreements, deal with the trash/recycling issues, solar maintenance, oversee the ADA compliance progress, take over the community block grant application and handle other special projects.
DeSchaaf presented interim Parks and Recreation Director Christine Smith’s report for staffing requests.
Smith analyzed what her staff spends its time on and found 54% of staff’s time goes toward maintenance, repairs, and repairs from vandalism.
Another 20% of their time is spent on improvements and projects, while 25% goes to event support.
A mere 1% of their time goes toward preventative maintenance, but Smith’s report indicates 80% of staff’s time should be spent on preventative maintenance in order to bring the parks up to residents’ expectations.
To reach that goal, Smith suggested phasing in service contracts and hiring more maintenance staff that would coordinate trail head needs. Other staff would manage athletic fields and other facilities such as the splash pad, while a park ranger would ensure safety and reduce damage control in parks. That position could grow into more positions if security needs continue to increase.
Now all that’s left is for the Payson council to consider what the most pressing staff needs are as the 2022/23 budget process continues.
The council will vote on a proposed budget before the new fiscal year starts on July 1.
(1) comment
Perhaps the town should start a new trend... put everyone in town on staff! Then nobody would be able to complain about parks, streets, pools, tourism or council meetings.
