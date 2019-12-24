Those who have complained about a lack of ramps and rails at Town of Payson locations rejoice — with the help of a grant, look for upgrades soon.
During its Dec. 12 meeting, the council voted unanimously to move forward with using Community Development Block Grant money to add handicap accessible ramps and rails. A contractor will assess which areas of town property need upgrades so the town complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“There have been requests and comments over the years from citizens on ... hurdles they face,” said Doni Wilbanks, Payson’s planning and development director. “For example, the lack of a connecting sidewalk in an area where a person in a chair is forced to ‘off-road’ puts a lot of wear and tear on their chair as well as a safety concern. Lack of handrails and ramps in parks has also been presented.”
Kimley-Horn, the contractor hired to do the analysis, has worked on similar projects in other towns, said Wilbanks.
Kimley-Horn will determine the best place for ramps, connecting sidewalks, curb cuts, handrails and other additions that help those with mobility issues.
“It can refer to interior items as well, however, the focus on this project will be exterior townwide items,” said Wilbanks.
Sheila DeSchaaf, acting town manager, reported to the council that the $200,000 grant would go toward the assessment with the remaining “$100,000 to put toward those projects.”
“This will take into account our parks, buildings, town hall and parking lots,” said DeSchaaf.
The federal government Housing and Urban Development Administration administers the CDBG grant. The grant helps states, cities and counties with the ability to provide housing and economic development opportunities for low- to moderate-income residents.
Payson has received support before.
“We have used our CDBG funding in the past for housing rehabilitation and emergency home repairs,” said Wilbanks.
The ADA project will take time.
“The project will be phased, but we hope to see some construction/improvements by October 2020. The next grant cycle could allow for additional improvements as well,” said Wilbanks.
Perhaps the tar patch streets could be repaved too, so the chairs won't stick to the streets when they are crossed!
