Possible improvements to the trail access at the end of Phoenix Street. The town has asked the Payson council to provide up to $80,000 to build new parking spaces for access to the Cypress and Boulder Loop trails.
The Boulder Creek HOA installed this green metal gate at the Phoenix Street easement point that provides access both for hikers and employees of the Green Valley Water sanitary district. The town launched negotiations with the HOA in September to find a resolution to the parking issue.
The clash between hikers and homeowners caused someone to handwrite a note and place it on the Forest Service sign outside the entrance to the Phoenix Street easement. The note threatened that the town could shut down access to the trails. The town instead has negotiated a plan.
The Town of Payson has asked the council to dip into contingency funds to put in parking along Phoenix Street at a popular hiking trail access point.
The parking spaces could cost up to $80,000, but ease tensions between hikers and homeowners who have clashed over access to the Cypress and Boulder Loop trail systems.
The council heard the request during its Dec. 9 meeting, but delayed pulling the trigger on the project until February to give the homeowners association time to overcome some roadblocks.
“Having public parking on private property in the streets is against their homeowners’ CCnRs,” said Sheila DeSchaaf to the council.
The problem illustrates too much of a good thing creates its own problems. As visitation to Payson has increased, so has the popularity of the trails at the end of Phoenix Street. This has resulted in wall-to-wall parking along the cul-de-sac, especially during weekends.
Homeowners have had trouble gaining access to their driveways. They have concerns first responders cannot get to their homes in an emergency. Loose dogs have attacked pets. Hikers have left trash and trespassed.
Things escalated to a point in September where a gate popped up at the entrance to the trails. On the trail, a handwritten sign was posted threatening the town would soon close the entrance.
Hikers, some of whom have hiked on the trails since the 1990s, cried foul. They argued homeowners knew what they were getting into when they bought their home next to a Payson Area Trails System access point. Back in the 1990s, the town built a trail system that circled the town. The original developer provided an easement to the town to support PATS. When the recession hit, PATS planning stopped. Trails deteriorated. Problems, such as parking and signage, were left alone as the town struggled to pay its staff. On top of it all, Payson took longer to recover from the recession than most other areas of the state.
But once the town turned on the C.C. Cragin tap, Payson grew. Then the pandemic hit and suddenly Payson was the new place to visit and buy or build a home. Homes have mushroomed up along Phoenix Street, while the trail system has become ever more popular.
The town has been in negotiations since the fall to resolve the problem between hikers and homeowners. They plan to build eight parking spots.
