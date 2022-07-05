The developers of the Flowing Wells development thought they had a solution to the shortage of workforce housing in Payson: townhomes.
But Payson Pines neighbors, off West Houston Mesa Road, came to the June 23 council meeting to protest the “honeycomb environment” of the project compared to the “comfy cozy cabins in the pines” feel of their HOA planned community during public comments
“These high-density townhomes are completely different from what we have,” said Rodney Scott Todd who owns a home in Payson Pines.
“The project consists of single-family residences, predominantly attached zero lot line units ... two homes that share a common wall — sort of like several you see on West Longhorn across from the (high) school,” said Sheila DeSchaaf, deputy town manager in an email after the meeting.
The developers of Flowing Wells’ plan to build an 83-unit subdivision directly behind Home Depot and off McLane and Houston Mesa roads.
The property has been zoned to build for this density since 2008.
The townhomes will reduce the price to build and buy, as they come with little property. Right now, property in Rim Country is so high many teachers and nurses cannot afford to find a rental or affordable home.
The problem is Flowing Wells butts up to both the Payson Pines and Payson Ranchos housing developments. Most of those homes have large yards with modest single family detached homes.
Payson Pines is a planned community with Firewise landscaping and fire-resistant building materials. Up until the launch of the Flowing Wells project, Payson Pines was surrounded on three sides by forest.
Now Todd fears the “retired individuals in the 150 different homes” will be disturbed.
“It is so different to have a young group of renters,” he said. “It is not the right fit for our community.”
In a letter to the editor, Dell Owens said, “half these units were designated to be rentals, and that sounds like low-income housing to me, and a destruction of our homes’ values.”
Resident Jim Strogen agreed that Flowing Wells’ “development will make conditions worse.”
He worried the local roads cannot handle all the additional traffic.
So did Owens.
When he asked the developers, “What about traffic on McLane Road, which is already too narrow for traffic, their answer once again was ‘that was the city’s responsibility, not theirs.’”
The development will be a block from North 87/260 in the forested area behind Home Depot.
The development will have two entrances, one off Houston Mesa Road, the other off McLane Road.
The 83 units will surround a little park and the townhomes will run along two new roads.
Zoning for a project of this density was passed in 2008, which does not allow the neighbors much say in how many townhomes can be on the 12 acres. According to Owens, the developer has already had a community meeting.
According to the town, “now it is a matter only of conformance to adopted standards,” said DeSchaaf.
And this is Payson Pines neighbors’ core complaint. Flowing Wells does not fit in with the surrounding development.
The fact is, Payson has a workforce housing crisis on its hands. Local businesses have had to shut down extra days due to a lack of employees, while the local school district and health providers can’t find teachers and medical staff due to the lack of affordable housing.
Payson’s roads also need help, but with the Flowing Wells project, “the town’s transportation plan accommodated for the development of this parcel,” said DeSchaaf.
The Flowing Wells project is making its way through the town’s process.
“The pre-plat and final plat processes are more ministerial processes sort of like making an application for a building permit, except that the approvals come from (Planning and Zoning Commission) and council,” said DeSchaaf.
The project is on track to continue through the preliminary plat approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission and final approval through the council.
“In essence, if the application meets adopted town codes and standards (and the conditions of their zoning entitlement, which the property received in 2008) then it would be approved by the Town of Payson,” said DeSchaaf.
This does not please Owens.
“We all knew it would be developed in time, but we were shocked to hear 83 units instead of some attractive family homes,” he wrote. “Asked if there would be any kind of a buffer greenbelt area, the answer was no. As the song goes, they’re going to ‘Tear down Paradise and put up a parking lot’ or much worse.”
The most logical solution seems to be building the high-density, lower-price housing in areas of comparable real estate values. No one wants their neighborhoods devalued and more congested. Surely there is available property in comparable areas.
