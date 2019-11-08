Trunk or Treat all treats
Thank you Pine-Strawberry Fire Department and PSFD engineer/EMT Stacy Figueroa for coordinating and hosting Trunk or Treat in Pine. There were 34 vehicle “trunks,” and six doors inside the station where children collected candy — each leaving with a bag full of treats! Figueroa sends thanks to all the firefighters who volunteered and the community members who brought the fun. See you all next year.
Blood drive
Statistics show 1 in 7 people who enter the hospital will need blood. Residents of Pine-Strawberry, we can help. On Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services) will take blood donations. They take walk-ins, but you can also make an appointment with Sheri Earp at 602-399-7267 or online at bloodhero.com, use the code pinest. Each donor has a chance to win a lap quilt donated by the Strawberry Patchers. There are homemade goodies for donors as well. It’s a simple act, takes only about an hour and can save a life.
Date night opportunity
This year marks the 20th anniversary of Tellabration in Pine-Strawberry, an enchanting evening of storytelling by master storytellers. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $5. Purchase a dinner ticket for $25 at the Pine-Strawberry Thrift Store. Dinner tickets get you in at 4:30 p.m. for appetizers and meet-and-greets with the storytellers.
At 5:30 p.m., a gourmet meal prepared by Chef George Sanders will be served. I’ve got the menu and I’ll detail it next week.
Tickets are on sale now and all proceeds benefit the Senior Citizens Affairs Foundation of Pine-Strawberry. It’s a great night to dress up and step out with your favorite person, find friends, and make it a group event.
Turkey drive
The Pine-Strawberry Food Bank is calling all turkeys! The local food bank’s annual collection of frozen turkeys for Thanksgiving in underway. PSFB is also collecting hams for individuals who cannot use a whole turkey. You can drop off turkeys and hams at the Ponderosa Market; they have a small freezer set aside for that purpose. Drop off deadline for turkeys and hams is Sunday, Nov. 24.
Please remember our little food bank helps families all year long here in Pine-Strawberry.
Toy drive
Here is how you can be a Christmas angel to kids in our hometown. The Mountain Village Foundation Toy Drive is up and running. Mountain Village is a 501(c)(3) organization helping friends and neighbors in the Pine and Strawberry area. Mountain Village gathers the gifts and, in coordination with the food bank, distributes the gifts to P-S children ages 1 month to 18 years. They are looking for unwrapped toys, games, sports equipment and stocking stuffers. This year, they will add hygiene items for the family. Look for the Mountain Village drop off boxes at local businesses. If you don’t see a box, encourage them to get a box from Mountain Village.
Volunteers can do the shopping for you, so if you prefer to give a monetary donation. Mail your check to Mountain Village Foundation, P.O. Box 715, Pine, AZ 85544. MVF will collect through Dec. 15.
Governing boards
The November challenge is to say thank you to those who serve our community. P-S has three governing boards run by 17 volunteers. Yes, they are elected, and it can get very political, but all that aside, as we enter the month of Thanksgiving I am challenging you to say thank you to these elected officials. Volunteers serve on the water, school district and fire department boards.
November meeting dates are:
Pine-Strawberry Elementary School District: Monday, Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m.
Pine Strawberry Fire District: Wednesday, Nov. 20. Time to be announced.
Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District: Thursday, Nov 21. at 6 p.m.
These are subject to change and I’ll keep you posted on times and locations, and I’ll be there to take notes and keep us all updated.
I would like to spotlight volunteers, issues and promote events in this column so keep the ideas and information coming. I am on Facebook at Myndi Brogdon, email me at myndibrogdon@msn.com or leave a message at 928-476-2500.
