for front - Sutton white pickup truck

The Sutton's white pickup truck downstream from the crossing into Bear Flat. Phon 85, and Dara, 72 Sutton drowned after they attempted to cross the flooded Tonto Creek on Tuesday, March 21. Gila County Sheriff Sergeant Cole LaBonte headed up the effort that started as a rescue and ended as a recovery. 

 Cole LaBonte photo

Long-time Bear Flat residents Phon, 85, and Dara, 72, Sutton drowned March 22 after the flooded Tonto Creek swept their pickup truck off the crossing outside their community near Thompson Draw.

Their border collie, Harriet, remains missing as of press time.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.