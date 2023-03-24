Long-time Bear Flat residents Phon, 85, and Dara, 72, Sutton drowned March 22 after the flooded Tonto Creek swept their pickup truck off the crossing outside their community near Thompson Draw.
Their border collie, Harriet, remains missing as of press time.
The rescue operations ended in tragedy – but also revealed the heart of the community and the extraordinary efforts rescue teams go to in dangerous circumstances.
The couple regularly appeared in a column for the Roundup written by Tonto Village resident Janet Snyder. Snyder often used her friend Dara’s meticulous weather reporting statistics in her column. Snyder and Dara also served on the Hellsgate Firefly Auxiliary together.
In fact, Hellsgate Fire Department was one of the many agencies that sought to help find the beloved Suttons. Phon was a retired anesthesiologist.
The attempt to reach the car – and then search for the Suttons and their dog – involved an all-out effort by the community the Suttons had so long loved.
Hellsgate brought an off-road vehicle, but it wasn’t enough to get across Thompson Draw at the intersection of Forest Roads 405 and 405a. So, the Gila County Sheriff Department called the Payson Police Department and asked them to bring their MRAP, a six wheeled vehicle that could clear the rushing water at the crossroads. Volunteers from the Tonto Rim Search and Rescue and GCSO officers used that PPD vehicle to seek signs of life.
Ultimately, they braved the flood water in a kayak at the end of a rope to reach the car.
“It (was) so hard to get to it,” said Hellsgate Fire Chief Morey Morris. “We tried to fly a drone into the area. But the weather(wasn’t) cooperating and push(ed) the drone all over the place.”
The $9,000 drone ultimately crashed into Tonto Creek.
The search for the Suttons started when a family member in their Bear Flat home called late on March 21 to say no one had heard from the couple since noon that day.
The Suttons had left Bear Flat around 11 a.m. to take Harriet to the vet. At noon, they called family members to report they were leaving the vet. That was the last time anything was heard from the couple, said Officer Cole LaBonte from the GCSO.
By 7:45 p.m., the effort to find out what happened to Phon and Dara launched.
Hellsgate supported GCSO with off-road vehicles that first night. LaBonte said officers searched for signs of the couple from Hwy. 87 down to the Tonto Creek. They hoped the couple was stuck between Thompson Draw and Tonto Creek, but it wasn’t so.
As darkness closed in, officers called to tell the family they would resume the search in the morning, as conditions had grown too hazardous in the dark.
At dawn on March 22, a Bear Flat community member walking along the community’s side of the river spotted the Sutton’s white pick-up truck on its side in the middle of the river, said LaBonte. The neighbor could not see into the vehicle.
Gila County Sheriff’s office responded, but could not get past Thompson Draw.
“Payson PD showed up with their MRAP and negotiated the swift water at Thompson Draw,” said LaBonte.
Conditions at Tonto Creek proved even more extreme – with water still rising. Rescuers did what they could but, “that’s wicked country,” said Tonto Rim Search and Rescue director Bill Pitterle.
“I know there isn’t a whole lot we can do down there,” he said in an interview during the rescue, “With the water that high you can’t cross.”
Bear Flats sits near the entrance to Hellsgate Wilderness. Before the crossing into Bear Flats, there is a public parking area that provides access to Tonto Creek. Fishermen make their way along Tonto Creek that cuts a narrow valley along a fault in the granite. The steep-walled canyon requires various creek crossings to move downstream, tricky even in the dead of summer when the creek runs low.
“The river’s real deep and narrow and cliff walls alternate on both sides,” said LaBonte. “If there’s a need to get around, it is several miles to get up and over.”
This last storm dumped more water than locals have seen in years. LaBonte had several rescues during the storm as longtime residents believed they could “make it this time,” said LaBonte.
On Wednesday rain and sleet fell making Tonto Creek waters rise higher. So LaBonte first sent out a drone to try and get a look into the upended truck in the middle of the swiftly moving water. Winds and vegetation, however, got in the way.
“We lost a $9,000 drone, just because of the trees,” said LaBonte.
So, “we reassessed and put… a guy in the water in a kayak tied to a tree,” he said.
LaBonte then used the kayak as a sort of bridge to get to the pickup in the middle of the stream.
“I determined there were no people or a dog in that cab,” he said. “Luckily, I had called the DPS Ranger (helicopter). The Tucson office responded. They have one of their I29s willing to try and give it a shot.”
The DPS Ranger helicopter made it through the weather and “started flying from where we were, a slow pass from the top down.”
As darkness again closed in, LaBonte “kicked them off station.”
The next day, Sgt. Tim Scott reported the DPS pilot saw two objects as he flew home that could be bodies.
On Thursday, responders returned to what turned out to be a recovery rather than a rescue effort.
“A lot of family were there today to see us bring them back,” said LaBonte on Thursday.
The Sutton’s dog, Harriet, was not found, however.
Kristina Oliver posted on community Facebook pages about the 18-month old black and white boarder collie, which was wearing an orange collar.
“With Phon and Dara being found and the families with them, I would like to start searching for Harriet, their dog,” she wrote on March 22. “They left Bear Flat Tuesday to take her to the vet. Vet’s office shaved some of the hair around her neck. She has not been seen or heard from since the accident.”
Since that post the group H.A.R.T. created a poster with a picture of Harriet and a phone number if anyone has any information: 619-454-5326.
Just another community member willing to do what it takes to bring closure to a beloved family.
“I’ve heard from a lot of old timers they knew them and were really nice people,” said LaBonte.
