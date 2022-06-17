The owners of 501 N. Hemlock Circle have agreed to grant an easement to the town so residents can walk through a greenbelt southeast of their property. This file photo shows a fence put up by the Owens to keep people off their property between Mud Rpings Road an d Hemlock Cirlce.
Thefence put up across the 60-foot Town of Payson easement on Jared and Kandra Owenses’ property between Mud Springs Road and Hemlock Circle. The town has removed the fence once because it is illegal to put it up, but the Owenses put it up again. The council is open to a compromise, but the Owenses refuse to allow hikers on their property.
The owners of 501 N. Hemlock Circle have agreed to grant an easement to the town so residents can walk through a greenbelt southeast of their property. This file photo shows a fence put up by the Owens to keep people off their property between Mud Rpings Road an d Hemlock Cirlce.
Google maps
Thefence put up across the 60-foot Town of Payson easement on Jared and Kandra Owenses’ property between Mud Springs Road and Hemlock Circle. The town has removed the fence once because it is illegal to put it up, but the Owenses put it up again. The council is open to a compromise, but the Owenses refuse to allow hikers on their property.
A property dispute involving trail access may finally end after a resident recently agreed to give the town an easement to the site.
On June 9, the Payson Town Council held the first public hearing on accepting three easements near 501 N. Hemlock Circle that would keep public access to a greenbelt. That greenbelt connects with North Marantha Road. Residents use it to walk to the trails near the EAC-Payson community college trails.
Sheila DeSchaaf, deputy town manager, explained it would provide for non-motorized access use only and there would be a gate near the roadway easement at 400 N. Marantha Road.
The owners of 501 N. Hemlock Circle acquired the greenbelt between the original boundary of the lot and the Payson North Unit 5 subdivisions.
“Prior to the greenbelt transferring to private ownership, the greenbelt area was open to use by all the residents in that subdivision,” DeSchaaf wrote in a staff memo. “After the greenbelts were split up, local residents were using the Public Utility Easement (PUE) that extends from the Town well site to Hemlock Circle to access the southeastern boundary of Payson North Unit 5 where there is an existing roadway easement that crosses the property at 400 N. Marantha Road and connects users with E. Canyon Drive close to (the community college).”
The Owenses, a couple who owns property in the area, has reportedly tried to shut down hiking access on their property. The couple blocked access with a fence and signs, but the town said they had every right to take them down.
This has caused strife between residents and the Owenses, with residents signing a petition to keep the access point open.
While the residents at 501 N. Hemlock Circle have agreed to give residents access to the easement, granting the town the easement means regardless of future ownership that access will be maintained.
Besides the easement, the owners also agreed to transfer 58 square feet so the town can access a now unused well site.
There were no public comments, and no action was taken by the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!