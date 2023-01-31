Gullies and ruts on a fall line.
Twisted ankles.
Endless maintenance.
Miserable hikes.
Lost hikers.
All signs of a poorly designed trail.
And Payson has plenty of those.
P.J. Pethalsky often runs on the Granite Dells social trails, which are not maintained or designed by the Forest Service – although they’re on Forest Service land. The trails “were never designed with any of the critical sustainability elements in mind. They are falling apart, they are dangerous, and they are slowly, but surely becoming inaccessible to larger and larger groups of users,” he said.
But he didn’t really understand how bad they are – or how good they could become – until he finished a class on laying out trails on Jan. 21 and 22.
A dozen bikers, hikers, and trail runners from the Rim Country Mountain Biking Association, U.S. Forest Service, and the Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc. spent the weekend learning the tools and rules to find the best trail through the terrain.
Local runner Kevin Morris said, “Now armed with the information, I am excited to move forward designing multiple trails,” he said.
Matt Roberts of Flagline Trails taught the two-day class, which focused on the tools needed to lay out a trail that follows natural contours – and therefore will need minimal maintenance, while offering the most hikers an enjoyable experience.
Angie Abel, the recreation officer for the Payson Ranger District, said, “The hope is now these trained folks will want to get out to start brainstorming and looking at some new options for non-motorized trails here in Rim Country,” she said.
She’s hoping the class will help inspire Payson trails volunteers and fundraising efforts, to do here what Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc. has already done in creating a network of Pine trails to help both hikers and firefighters.
Payson has the Payson Area Trails System, but many of the trails are poorly designed, not maintained and hammered by weather and poor layout.
Pethalsky, a runner, wants to change that.
“What drew me in to sign up for the class in the first place was being a Payson trail runner and wanting to give back. Not only to the community at large, but also to the environment,” he said.
The class focused on creating sustainable trails.
Roberts taught attendees how to use a clinometer, which reads the steepness of a trail between any two points through the use of a floating scale. He also showed the volunteers how to use online applications to map in the field.
“The most important information I gained from the class was how to use a clinometer and how the natural contours of slopes guide you in where the trail will ultimately lie,” said Pethalsky.
It took a while for Trever Creighton, president of RCMBA, to understand how to use the instrument.
“I had a hard time at first with the clinometers but was able to figure it out – the eye can be deceiving too – my estimate by just eyeballing a slope was off by several degrees at first, but by the end of the second day most of us could take a look at a downslope and guess within a degree,” he said.
Pethalsky loved how Roberts “took a somewhat complicated subject matter and really broke it down into basic elements to where we could digest this amount of knowledge in just two days.”
Pethalsky appreciated getting out into the field. He now understands it’s critical to build a non-motorized trail correctly because it takes a lot of volunteer hours to maintain a poorly designed, easily eroded trail and “finding the personnel to give up their weekends to do periodic maintenance is sometimes difficult.”
Pethalsky now has much respect for the damage water can do to a trail.
“You have to manage the water and keep it off the trail from the get-go or you are fighting a losing battle that will never end,” he said.
He also understands why he needed to take the class.
“I went from literally knowing nothing” to understanding why following natural contours will make “trails accessible to larger groups of users,” he said.
After taking the class, Creighton feels more confident.
“I had a general sense of where prospective trail should go, but the class put the science to it and taught me a lot about sustainability, erosion control, how to accommodate other types of users, and how to empower our trail layout crew.”
Morris said, “The possibilities are endless, and I envision producing some of the finest trails around for all skill levels.”
