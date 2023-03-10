Pine Trail run photo
Buy Now

Runners from a past Pine Trail Run come in to the home stretch. The May 6 race will cover a lot of ground on the Pine trails. All proceeds go back to maintaining trails and fire mitigation of the forest.

 Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction

Registration is now open for the Pine Trail Run on May 6 – and organizers have sent out a call for volunteers.

This is the fourth year the Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc. has hosted these series of races, a 10-mile, a 50K and a 5K. Proceeds get put back into trail maintenance and fire mitigation efforts.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.