Runners from a past Pine Trail Run come in to the home stretch. The May 6 race will cover a lot of ground on the Pine trails. All proceeds go back to maintaining trails and fire mitigation of the forest.
A map of the race courses for the Pine Trail Run on May 6. Registration and more information is available on the Pine Strawberry Fuels Reduction, Inc. website. Or call 602-842-1955 for more information.
PSFR needs volunteers by April 24 to set up parking signs.
On Monday, May 1, it’s all about getting the race course and parking lots well marked and prepared for participants.
On the course, several aid stations need to be set up and ribbons installed along the course to guide participants.
The day before the race, May 5, PSFR needs help setting up for the start of the race. That means putting up a big tent, tables, chairs and pop-ups.
The day of the race, May 6, slots are open for check-in registration and on-site registration at the PSFR barn.
At the Pine Trailhead, slots are open for Pine Trail access control, parking, at the bib station, pre and onsite registration, and at the shirt and visor distribution stations.
Other race day volunteer needs include a volunteer who will organize the first wave of runners.
A second volunteer will lead the next wave of runners.
Photographers are needed. Those with a radio license are needed for communications. PSFR also seeks anyone with medical training and/or a first aid license. Those with IT knowledge can help tabulate the results at the end of the race.
After the race concludes, PSFR needs volunteers to help take down everything. Bathrooms need a scrub down, refreshments need to be served, and the course markers must be taken down to leave the forest clean.
