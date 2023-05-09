Each year storms, brush and critters damage Rim Country trails.
Learning how to care for trails will keep them open and accessible for all to enjoy.
Currently, the Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction organization holds regular trail workdays up in Pine. The group provides tools and training to introduce volunteers to the unique world of trail work.
It might look like it’s easy to keep trails accessible, but some damage requires engineering to keep water from washing trails away. The PSFR trails group is happy to introduce newcomers to the wonderful world of how to build sustainable trails.
“It’s a good way to meet people, get exercise, and everyone works at their own pace and capabilities,” said Joan Backman, trail director for PSFR. “You come away with a great feeling of accomplishment.”
PSFR asks that volunteers please bring gloves, water and snacks to keep the energy up. Tools, training and safety briefings are provided.
Dates and locations of PSFR May trail work:
May 9, 8 a.m., continue working on the new reroute of the Pine Strawberry Trail #15 above the Mohawk Trail. Meet at the corner of Mohawk Street and Tonto Drive in Pine.
May 16, 8 a.m., continue working on the new reroute of the Pine Strawberry Trail #15 above the Mohawk Trail. Meet at the corner of Mohawk Street and Tonto Drive in Pine.
May 23, 8 a.m., continue working on the new reroute of the Pine Strawberry Trail #15 above the Mohawk Trail. Meet at the corner of Mohawk Street and Tonto Drive in Pine.
May 30, 8 a.m., continue working on the new reroute of the Pine Strawberry Trail #15 above the Mohawk Trail. Meet at the corner of Mohawk Street and Tonto Drive in Pine.
