A Payson family is asking for the community’s help to get a dog medical treatment after it was badly injured in a house fire Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, the Payson Fire Department, along with the help of three area departments, responded to a fire in a trailer on Main Street and South Meadow Street.

While the homeowner made it out safely, the family’s dog, Keana, was still inside.

Battling blustery conditions, firefighters knocked the flames down, but there was extensive damage to the older-model trailer.

Keana was found inside, behind the door.

“She was pretty much right in the middle of the flames,” said Keith Foster. “Somehow she survived without getting a burn.” He estimates she was in the home for 30 minutes before she was discovered.

Foster’s stepfather lived in the trailer with Keana. The dog had been Foster’s mother’s dog. She died Nov. 16.

Foster said the dog has fluid in her lungs and has kidney issues. Vet bills could go as high as $5,000.

“If you are able to contribute, it is appreciated,” he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. To donate, visit GoFundMe, https://gofund.me/151f7e84.

