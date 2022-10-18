Cutting the ribbon on Trail 15

Trail crew cutting the ribbon, Oct 4, 2022 on the newly rerouted and improved Trail #15 on the Pine Strawberry Trail. Left to right: John Haddock, Hank Mager, Michael Browning, Ron Reiter, Joan Backman [foreground], Alan Hill and Scott Kehl.

 Steve Backman

Hikers rejoice.

There’s another mile-long stretch of rerouted and spruced up trail in Pine. Trail No. 15, accessible from the Pine-Strawberry Trailhead off of Highway 87, has been reworked. Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc. celebrated with a ribbon cutting and cookout.

