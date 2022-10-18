Trail crew cutting the ribbon, Oct 4, 2022 on the newly rerouted and improved Trail #15 on the Pine Strawberry Trail. Left to right: John Haddock, Hank Mager, Michael Browning, Ron Reiter, Joan Backman [foreground], Alan Hill and Scott Kehl.
There’s another mile-long stretch of rerouted and spruced up trail in Pine. Trail No. 15, accessible from the Pine-Strawberry Trailhead off of Highway 87, has been reworked. Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc. celebrated with a ribbon cutting and cookout.
It took nine months, but PSFR, with help from the Rim Country Middle School Outdoor Club, Forest Service engine companies and rangers, the Arizona Trails Association and Payson High School football team completed the reroute that takes hikers out of some steep drainage up higher onto the mountain.
“Users are treated to an awesome view that stretches for miles,” said Joan Backman, director of trails for the PSFR.
“Trail 15 reroute — the first and longest section of a planned four — started on Jan. 11 and completed Oct. 4,” said Michael Browning, a PSFR member and designated photographer.
PSFR started more than a decade ago, intending to build trails between the towns of Pine and Strawberry and forest thinning projects.
The founders, Mike and Janet Brandt, would show up every Saturday to put in a day of work on the inaugural trail project, the Bearfoot Trail. Over the years, the Brandts steadily grew a base of loyal volunteers. Now Backman and Browning hope to inspire a new generation of trail work volunteers to come out and help complete more projects.
Backman hopes that if someone wants to help, they go to psfuelreduction.org and click on the ‘Get Involved’ button in the upper right.
“There are two more shorter sections that will be rerouted over the winter, which are closer to the Strawberry Trailhead side of Trail 15,” said Backman. “They will also keep users from the steep downhill and uphill drainage crossings, so our efforts aren’t just for aesthetics, but for safety.”
Safety is the top priority for PSFR. Trail work requires certain hand tools that could hurt a person. To keep people safe, PSFR gives a short safety briefing, said both Backman and Browning.
“Typically, we work every Tuesday morning and the last Saturday of each month,” said Backman. “We are out on the trails about 3-1/2 hours each time — remember most of us are beyond Medicare eligibility age.”
It’s not all about work, though.
On Oct. 4, the final crew to finish the reroute gathered to snap a photo of cutting a ribbon, before they grabbed some food and beverage to celebrate all their hard work.
For more information on Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc. visit psfuelreduction.org, call 928-970-1738 or visit on Facebook: Pine/Strawberry Fuel Reduction.
