The Town of Payson now faces a lawsuit filed by the political PAC Transparent Payson on May 8 asking the court to overturn the Payson council's vote to strike town code that enforced Propositions 401 and 402. Transparent Payson would like the court to validate the propositions are constitutional.
No surprise, on May 8 Transparent Payson filed its much-threatened lawsuit in response to the Payson council’s vote to nullify Propositions 401 and 402.
Those propositions convulsed town politics in 2018 – helping lead to the election of Mayor Tom Morrissey, cancellation of a plan to build a pool, community center and ice rink, and ushering in years of debate and confrontation.
But Transparent Payson has added another twist – six days after the Payson council voted to overturn the town codes regarding Propositions 401 and 402, resident Kim Nichols filed a referendum with the town clerk’s office, but claims she was refused a serial number to launch the referendum process in the lawsuit.
Tracie Bailey, the town clerk clarified Nichols has not completed the application process.
“All Ms. Nichols did was pick up the packet for a referendum, she never returned the application for a serial number,” said Bailey.
Transparent Payson included Nichols in its suit asking the court to order the town to give Nichols a petition number so she can start gathering signatures for a referendum that would overturn the council’s April 12 decision.
Of course, if Transparent Payson wins its case, there will be no need for the voters to overturn the council’s decision because the court will do that.
The whole kerfuffle started when the local group Transparent Payson put Propositions 401 and 402 on the ballot to foil then Mayor Craig Swartwood’s plans to strike a deal with a private investor to build a hockey school with an ice rink, community center, swimming pool, basketball, soccer and football fields as well as volleyball, pickleball and basketball courts in Rumsey Park. Both the school and citizens would use the new facilities.
The propositions cast a wide net – requiring voter approval for any projects costing more than $1 million and any lease agreement lasting more than three years.
The propositions passed with 60% of the votes cast.
The first time the propositions became an issue was less than a year after Props 401 and 402 passed. When the town went to purchase two fire trucks, the total topped the $1 million limit. The Morrissey council voted for the trucks with the guidance of the newly hired Pierce-Coleman law firm. Lawyers from the firm pronounced the code unenforceable, because the Arizona Constitution didn’t give the town the authority to seek voter approval on purchases and contracts.
The firm continues to advise the town in this direction. The town will now need to prepare its response to the filed lawsuit. The Roundup has asked for a date, but not heard back as of press time.
With the filing of this lawsuit, it will be up to the courts to decide what is or is not constitutional in this case.
