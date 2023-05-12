Town of Payson logo (copy)

The Town of Payson now faces a lawsuit filed by the political PAC Transparent Payson on May 8 asking the court to overturn the Payson council's vote to strike town code that enforced Propositions 401 and 402. Transparent Payson would like the court to validate the propositions are constitutional. 

No surprise, on May 8 Transparent Payson filed its much-threatened lawsuit in response to the Payson council’s vote to nullify Propositions 401 and 402.

Those propositions convulsed town politics in 2018 – helping lead to the election of Mayor Tom Morrissey, cancellation of a plan to build a pool, community center and ice rink, and ushering in years of debate and confrontation.

