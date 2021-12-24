A restoration project to reduce hazardous fuels and create a fire break for surrounding communities began Dec. 21 on the Payson Ranger District.
The Mercer Project involves contractors using heavy equipment to cut and remove trees to thin the forest. Thinning will break up the forest canopy, which will reduce the risk of wildfires jumping from crown to crown at the tops of trees. Work is proceeding near State Route 260 and Colcord Road, about 5 miles east of Christopher Creek.
Tonto officials stress the need for motorists to remain alert for logging trucks entering SR 260 when traveling east toward Heber, Arizona.
Jerry Nicholls, a timber management specialist on the Payson RD, said the restoration project contributes to a healthy, resilient ecosystem within the Tonto National Forest.
“When we restore our forest, we create jobs in rural communities and potentially increase watershed benefits at the same time,” Nicholls said. “Environmental benefits include cleaner air, protection of crucial watersheds, a habitat for riparian zones and wildlife, forest products, and opportunities for outdoor recreation. These projects also reduce fuels, thereby protecting the forest and neighboring communities from catastrophic wildfires.”
The Mercer Project will thin 682 acres, with work continuing through summer 2022.
