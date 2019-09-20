Trever Fleetham, the former planning and sustainability adviser, has taken over Bobby Davis’ economic development position — while keeping some of his planning and zoning responsibilities.
“I will continue doing commercial plan review for zoning, design review, zoning permits and long-range planning and efforts on projects,” he said.
The economic development office follows the town’s economic development plan and recruits businesses to the town.
Davis, the former economic development director, spent his five years in the position writing the economic development strategic plan, luring new businesses to town and supporting existing businesses as they expanded and grew.
Davis also helped launch the Economic Development Consortium, a group of local business, school and government leaders committed to working the strategic plan.
Fleetham plans on continuing Davis’ work.
“The Economic Development Consortium will continue to meet and work on the Economic Development Strategic Plan,” he said. “We had to cancel September’s meeting, but we should be having another one in October.”
