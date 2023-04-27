Tribe donates $5,000 to sheriff's posse Staff Apr 27, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Tonto Apache Tribe presented a check to the Gila County Sheriff's Office Posse Thursday for their help during the tribe's 50th anniversary celebration. Provided photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Thursday, April 27 Tonto Apache Tribe Chair Calvin Johnson and Tonto Apache Police Chief H. Tanakeyowma presented the Northern Gila County Sheriff’s Posse a check for $5,000.The Posse responded to a request for help during the tribe’s 50th anniversary celebrations in October 2022.They provided additional security and helped the Tonto Apache Police department provide a safe environment for the public.Present to receive the check were Posse member Melvin Palmer, Sheriff Adam Shepard, Undersheriff Dennis Newman, and several other members of the Posse.The Tonto Apache Tribe wished to show their appreciation and their thanks for the assistance and the professionalism of the posse provided, said Sgt. James Palmer with the Tonto Apache Police. 