The Tonto Apache Tribe presented a check to the Gila County Sheriff's Office Posse Thursday for their help during the tribe's 50th anniversary celebration. 

On Thursday, April 27 Tonto Apache Tribe Chair Calvin Johnson and Tonto Apache Police Chief H. Tanakeyowma presented the Northern Gila County Sheriff’s Posse a check for $5,000.

The Posse responded to a request for help during the tribe’s 50th anniversary celebrations in October 2022.

