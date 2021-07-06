With forest closures all around us, fishing opportunities are pretty much limited to the Green Valley Lakes here in town, and the SRP lakes in the southern portion of the Tonto National Forest. So this might be a good time to consider a trip to Lees Ferry on the Colorado River below Glen Canyon Dam. It is one of the prettiest places that I have ever fished.
The walk-in area, just downstream from where the trips start that are headed down into Grand Canyon, is easily accessible and offers good fishing and great canyon vistas; but I prefer to fish upriver with a guide. The boat ride up and back from the fishing areas provides ever-changing views of the spectacular scenery within the towering cliffs of Glen Canyon in the 15-mile stretch between Glen Canyon Dam and Lees Ferry.
Recently, my wife Martha and I took our two older grandsons on a fishing trip on this section of the river. Technically, only the three guys fished, while Martha took photos and did watercolor paintings.
It had been over 20 years since Martha had been on the river. That trip was different than this one as we actually went downriver through the many rapids on a five-day trip to Phantom Ranch, where we hiked out to the South Rim with our then teenage boys.
The section upriver from Lees Ferry does not have any rapids to contend with, so it is a safe boat ride that can be done in a day. Typically, that involves stops to get out and wade to fish riffles or runs at several great fishing spots.
This trip was Owen’s second visit to Lees Ferry, and Ayden’s first trip. The ride upriver in the boat did not disappoint. Besides the gorgeous canyon views, we had a great time watching countless ducks, several great blue herons along the shore and in the riffles, and even some ospreys. We also saw about six bighorn sheep enjoying some of the succulent vegetation along the river.
I consider myself skilled in knowing where to look for trout in a stream, but I always feel inadequate in that department when it comes to Lees Ferry. The guides are on the river all the time, and are attuned to shifts in water depth with releases from the dam, and where the trout are more likely to be found under different water conditions.
An example of that occurred at our first stop to fish. On Owen’s first trip a couple years ago, the fish were in a particular seam in the riffle. This time, according to the guide, that area had not been productive recently. Instead he had us fish about 100 yards downstream from that location, and we caught fish after fish.
We started the day with a big dry fly as our top fly, that in addition to being able to catch trout, would also act as an indicator if a fish took the small zebra midge drifting about three feet below it. That rig worked for all of us initially, but I changed to a two-midge rig under an indicator, while Ayden shifted to a spinning rod. Owen stayed committed to the dry fly and midge rig.
Ayden’s switch to the spinning rod and a large spinner was prompted by the Incentivized Harvest program being offered at Lees Ferry to reduce the number of brown trout in that section of the river. The brown trout’s diet becomes heavily fish dependent as it grows. The protected native fish downriver like the humpback chubs, as well as young rainbow trout in the Lees Ferry Reach are feared to be targeted by brown trout.
Ayden was sure that he would catch at least a dozen brown trout, and he had the money (at least $25 per fish) already counted in his mind. Though he worked hard for most of the afternoon specifically targeting brown trout with the spinners that he hoped would attract their attention, he only managed to catch rainbow trout, which don’t count toward the incentivized harvest payment.
While both boys out-fished me, Owen was clearly the best angler of the day. He did well all morning with his dry fly and midge rig, and then switched to a sinking line and a big woolly bugger for the afternoon. That rig would also work for brown trout, but Owen kept pulling in rainbows at a good clip all afternoon.
Martha had a great time on the trip as well. She did a bit of hiking along the shore while we fished, and took photos of the canyon, wildlife, and grandkids. She also worked on some watercolor paintings while remaining comfortable under the canopy in the boat.
I look forward to any opportunity to fish at Lees Ferry, and I am hoping my grandkids will want to continue to out-fish me on future trips.
If you would like to learn more about the brown trout Incentivized Harvest program at Lees Ferry, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area has information at https://www.nps.gov/glca/ planyourvisit/brown-trout-harvest.htm.
