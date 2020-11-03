New Payson Town Manager Troy Smith says his long career led him to Payson — but his wife provided the crucial nudge to take the plunge.
“Payson satisfies my wife’s requirement of snow twice a year,” he said.
Smith comes from Colorado. For the past three years he served as deputy city manager of the City of Commerce. It’s four times the size of Payson, but that’s one of the big reasons he and his family sought a smaller community.
“The Denver metro area is so overgrown. It cannot support the number of people with its transportation. Commutes are so long that getting around to have a quality of life is difficult,” he said.
As it happens, lots of Payson residents fear growth will harm their quality of life. Already the town’s community development department has a line-up of multi-home projects making their way through the process.
But Smith is ready.
“I’ve spent my whole career in growing towns,” he said.
He recognizes that Payson faces the challenge of keeping up with the infrastructure, such as streets, signs, parking and public safety to protect the quality of life Payson residents treasure.
“If a growing community wants additional amenities such as restaurants or recreation ... there has to be some give,” he said.
To Smith, that means seeking revenue streams, strategic partnerships and listening.
When it comes to finding additional revenue, “raising taxes is tough,” said Smith.
“I don’t know that any elected official enjoys having that conversation,” he said.
He recognizes, however, providing amenities and services to keep pace with growth requires adequate revenue.
And that starts with keeping up with maintenance so things don’t fall apart.
For instance, it’s a lot cheaper to slurry seal streets than to replace asphalt. He’s found it’s “six times” the cost to replace a street than to maintain it.
That means he must “collect data and show the people the difference in costs” to convince the council to keep up with maintenance.
As it happens, during the last recession, Payson skipped a whole six-year rotation on chip sealing its streets for lack of money.
Another solution to the revenue issue: Partnerships.
“There are ways to build partnerships so the town isn’t the sole contributor to these things,” said Smith.
One of Smith’s favorite partnerships was between the City of Commerce and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
USFWS manages the 15,988-acre Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge next to the city, which offered a unique opportunity.
“We did fishing derbies,” said Smith.
The city’s parks and recreation department managed the event, guiding participants onto the federal land to reassure the federal agency, while the city made money.
He applauds the partnership efforts Payson has made so far, including the police department’s contract with Star Valley to provide protection.
He also has some firsthand experience with Payson’s housing shortage. He spent a month looking for a house with no luck.
“This happens in resort towns a lot,” he said.
The area becomes popular, housing prices rise and staff for public services, such as teachers, nurses and government staff cannot find an affordable place to live.
In Colorado, some towns actually buy property and build workforce housing.
But that is a conversation for the community.
Which brought him to his secret weapon — listening.
As a town grows, there is a “struggle between the core residents and the new residents.”
The longtime residents don’t want to see change, while the new residents expect the amenities they had where they came from.
“In every town I’ve ever been in, you have to have some balance to preserve what was great about a place,” he said.
Smith understands the town has the role of balancing the two points of view.
The town must “hear all those voices and meet those needs,” he said. “People have different expectations; it’s about balancing that — that is the work of the council.”
He praised the Payson council for “articulating a lot of commonalities — more so than what you might perceive watching the council meetings.”
Smith looks forward to working with the council and residents.
“I embrace diversity of thought,” he said. “It’s the sausage making that makes great decisions in government. If you can’t embrace that, this isn’t the line of work for you.”
Smith will have an opportunity to meet many in the community, as his family includes a 6-year-old daughter and a German shepherd mix.
“I look forward to getting out in the community and being involved in things,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!