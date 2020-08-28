The Trump campaign bus made its way to the Payson Republican headquarters on Thursday, Aug. 20 to a crowd of nearly 100 Republicans and President Trump supporters.
The Trump Team bus traveled from Flagstaff and was visiting rural areas to speak to local voters, said Gary Morris, chair of the Gila County Republican Committee.
The bus carried Congressman Andy Biggs and Jeff DeWit, formerly Arizona’s state treasurer and now the campaign’s chief operating officer. Also onboard was Matthew Whitaker who served as the acting U.S. Attorney General between the departure of Jeff Sessions and the appointment of William Barr.
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey and Morris welcomed the team members to the headquarters.
Biggs, DeWit and Morrissey then delivered several comments.
Biggs recognized retired 30-year career Marine veteran Bill Leblanc who has placed more than 75,000 phone calls to voters to support President Trump’s reelection.
Whitaker recognized three Payson police officers working the gathering and commented that all Americans should support law enforcement.
“Gila County is a good county for the Trump campaign,” Morris said. “Gila County gave President Trump 64% of the vote in 2016, and Arizona’s 11 electoral votes were critical in Trump’s win. In the latest decade, Republican voter registrations have substantially increased from nearly 15% behind Democrats to now 61% ahead of Democrats.”
