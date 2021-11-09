John Roethlein hangs up a sign to announce the opening day of Twilight Tuesdays, a market based off European Christmas markets with live music, a fire pit, and lots of ready to eat food available. Local artists will have great Christmas present ideas.
Boyd’s Farm’s pumpkins. Twilight Tuesday will not have much produce, but a lot of foods customers don’t have to cook at home, such as tamales. Local artists will make up a good portion of the market designed as a European Christmas market.
Last year, Farmers Market organizers Lorian and John Roethlein had hoped to raise spirits during the pandemic by creating a fall market.
They called it Twilight Tuesdays because it wasn’t a farmers’ market.
“It’s winter. We don’t have produce,” said Lorian.
Everyone loved it. It succeeded beyond the Roethlein’s hopes.
“I just thought it was going to be a one-time thing, but this year at the end of the market so many asked, “Are you doing the Twilight Tuesdays again?” said Lorian.
What makes the thought even possible, nine full-time vendors will hold down most of the spaces available.
On Tuesday, Nov. 9, Twilight Tuesdays will launch the 2021 season in the parking lot of the Sawmill Theatres. Customers will see a lot of the same vendors and amenities, but the time will change. The market opens at 3:00 and ends at 6:00 p.m.
Because Lorian planned to make Twilight Tuesdays more of a European Christmas market, “the focus is on art,” she said.
For four spaces, Lorian plans to rotate in 13 part-time vendors from Alaskan fish to the Tamale Store. Another four will have a rotation of 13 local Rim Country Art vendors. Gisela Gardens will offer a smattering of fall/winter produce to the mix.
“There’s a lady from Star Valley with a business called Star Valley Crazies. She does wood cutouts of Christmas Trees,” said Lorian. “Gisela Gardens...has already started planting fall crops, like collard greens.”
For the food vendors’ choices, Lorian sought help from this summer’s customers.
“I asked, ‘What kind of food are we missing?’ They told me, ‘Food I don’t have to cook at home,’” said Lorian.
So she’s got a lot of vendors that serve small portions on the spot and larger portions frozen to take home.
For news about vendors and what’s happening each week, Lorian asks folks to check out the Payson Farmers Market Facebook page.
On opening day, Gila Hogs will provide a barbecue dinner for those who would like to make an event of their shopping trip.
The market will open earlier than last year, despite keeping twilight in the market’s name.
“It was so freezing tearing down in December,” said Lorian.
The market will be smaller than last year but still have touches like the fire pit and music area.
“We’ll have seating areas,” said Lorian. “It is a little more festive.”
