When the creators of Payson’s Farmers Market started Twilight Tuesdays, they didn’t think it would take off but this will be the third year it returns by popular demand.
“In our last month that our summer market was open so many customers asked, “Ok, so we’ll see you in November?” The answer was, no. Then the vendors said, ‘Can’t you do one each month?’” said Lorian Roethlein.
The Roethleins based Twilight Tuesdays on European craft markets before the winter holidays.
“Mostly the market is focused on local art vendors, grocery shopping for artisan foods, including some produce,” said Lorian. “We want customers to shop from local artists for Christmas.”
This year the Roethleins will hold a Twilight Tuesday Nov. 1 and Dec. 6 only, instead of every Tuesday of each month. It will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Sawmill Crossing parking lot.
“December was just too cold,” said Lorian. “The last three weeks were very poorly attended, (but) I couldn’t let the vendors go home because we were committed, so we all froze to death.”
Warm food vendors, such as the Tamale Store, the Middle Eastern, Italian and East Indian food vendors will return to keep people warm and fed. Bruzzi Vineyards will offer wine tastings and live music.
The market will have tables and chairs and a fire going to keep folks warm if they decide to enjoy a meal at the market.
Full-time vendors are: Arizona Bread Company, Arizona Farms Cheese, Arizona Mushroom Company, YallaTizers, Chews 4 Paws, Desicare Organics, Earth Sugar, Harmonie Candles, Mrs. C’e Healthy Living, and Shannon’s Kitchen Art. Vendors are Brunt Ends Woodworking, JadeLyn Jewelry, O’Donnell Wood Art Works, JR Ceramics, Southwest Wine Barrel and Wood Pile Wonders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!