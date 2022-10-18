Cinnamon Twist at 2021 Twilight Tuesday

Local musical group Cinnamon Twist at 2021 Twilight Tuesday. The holiday market will return again this year, but only for two dates, Nov. 5 and Dec. 1. 

 By Michele Nelson Roundup Staff Reporter

When the creators of Payson’s Farmers Market started Twilight Tuesdays, they didn’t think it would take off but this will be the third year it returns by popular demand.

“In our last month that our summer market was open so many customers asked, “Ok, so we’ll see you in November?” The answer was, no. Then the vendors said, ‘Can’t you do one each month?’” said Lorian Roethlein.

