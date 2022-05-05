DPS

There were two accidents in the same area of State Route 87 on Wednesday afternoon, just an hour apart.

Both crashes occurred at milepost 279, which is nine miles north of Strawberry.

The first collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. and involved a van and an SUV.

“The injuries in this collision did not appear serious,” according to an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson. The roadway reopened at 4:18 p.m.

A second collision occurred just minutes later at 4:27 p.m. and involved a truck and a motorcycle.

“The motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries, but they do not appear to be life-threatening,” DPS reported.

The roadway reopened at 5:12 p.m.

Contact the editor at abechman@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.