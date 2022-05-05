Two accidents on 87 Thursday by Alexis Bechman, Roundup editor Alexis Bechman Editor Author email May 5, 2022 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There were two accidents in the same area of State Route 87 on Wednesday afternoon, just an hour apart.Both crashes occurred at milepost 279, which is nine miles north of Strawberry.The first collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. and involved a van and an SUV.“The injuries in this collision did not appear serious,” according to an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson. The roadway reopened at 4:18 p.m.A second collision occurred just minutes later at 4:27 p.m. and involved a truck and a motorcycle."The motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries, but they do not appear to be life-threatening," DPS reported.The roadway reopened at 5:12 p.m. 