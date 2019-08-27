A father and son were airlifted Saturday afternoon after their vehicle went off a cliff south of Payson.
The two were heading northbound on State Route 87 around 1:35 p.m. Aug. 24 when their black BMW sedan reportedly went off the highway and down an embankment, according to Trooper Jonathan Montes, public information officer with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The father and his 5-year-old son were both airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.
The child was taken to Phoenix Children’s Hospital and the father to Scottsdale Osborn, according to Cris Lecher with LifeLine.
Lecher said the BMW went off a 400-foot embankment. He said motorists helped the father and son get to the roadway.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
