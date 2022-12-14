While Julia Randall Elementary school students were inside singing Christmas songs, a group of parents was getting into an argument in the parking lot over reported bad driving.
About 6 p.m. on Dec. 13, the Payson Police Department responded to Payson High School, 301 N. McLane Road, after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding an argument between parents.
Chad Hauk had reportedly gotten into an argument with another person, who police did not name, over alleged poor driving behavior. Hauk reportedly brandished a weapon he was carrying at his side.
During the investigation, it was determined that Kyrie Brown had assaulted the victim, police say.
“At the time of her arrest, she resisted and assaulted officers as well. This incident was contained to the parking lot. There was no threat to any children or anyone inside any of the school buildings,” according to the release.
The PPD thanked the community for reporting the behavior.
“It was the quick thinking of community members that reported the situation to assist in a quick response to deescalate any further actions,” according to the release. “The children were safe and were cared for. The JRE Christmas Program went forward with an outstanding performance by the many young children in attendance at the auditorium.”
Chad Hauk, 29, of Payson, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm on school grounds and two counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon.
Kyrie Brown, 35, of Payson, was arrested on charges of assault, resisting arrest and aggravated assault against police officer.
The officer(s) that were assaulted were medically cleared and returned to duty.
The Payson Police Department, along with the Payson Unified School District, take these matters very seriously and enforcement action will be taken. We ask that as a community if you see something, say something. This was an isolated incident and will not affect any upcoming scheduled performances.
