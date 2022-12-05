Vitalant — which supplies donated blood to more than 900 hospitals across the U.S.—has a critical blood shortage. Eligible donors are urged to visit vitalant.org or call 1-877-25-VITAL to make an appointment to give in the coming days and weeks.
Help someone in need and receive a voucher for a free medium pizza from Pizza Hut by giving blood this month.
There will be a blood drive Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Payson High School near the dome concession area, 514 W Wade Lane.
To make an appointment to donate blood, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
Arizona’s blood supply continues to feel the impact of the pandemic. Arizona blood drives remain about 20% below pre-pandemic levels. At the same time, hospital surgery schedules and patient blood usage have returned to normal levels.
“Holiday blood donors are urgently needed, said Sid Lewis, Vice President for the Vitalant Southwest Division. “Since blood has a shelf life of 42 days, donations given in December can help save lives through New Year’s Day and beyond.”
Donors of all blood types are needed, especially the universal blood type O.
DECEMBER PUBLIC BLOOD DRIVES
Tuesday, Dec. 6, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Payson High School dome concession area, 514 W Wade Lane
