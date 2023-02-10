Last September I promised you that I would tell you about two great books I read while I was attending college at Northwestern University and was amazed at its beautiful library.
Actually, I goofed when I just said "Northwestern University." I should have said "Northwestern University of Louisiana" because that's where I was going to school. Sorry. I didn't mean to slight my Alma Mater; I was proud to be there in Louisiana. Lolly, I, and our two kids fell in love in with Natchitoches, the town where NSU was located.
Why? Because of the people, who are Cajuns. There just no other group of people we have ever met anywhere in the world who matched them for their great warmth, their way of making outsiders feel as welcome as the day is long, their traditions, and – oh boy! – their wonderful food.
As I went through college there in Natchitoches I was offered a teaching job by the local school district and the university. So why didn't we stay there? Well, by the time I got out of college we were so deep in debt that it looked like the standard teacher's salary of $7,000 a year wouldn't cut it; and like a miracle, here came an offer from the school district of Port Arthur, Texas, the richest school district in Texas (and probably in the world). They offered me seven times what I could get anywhere else, and in the eight years we were there we went from deep in debt to having a tidy little bank account.
We probably would have gone right back to Natchitoches at that point in time, but Lolly's sister and brother-in-law emigrated here to Arizona from England, so we moved here so that we could be with them. Family comes first, right?
And trust me, we sure didn't lose anything by coming to Arizona, first finding Mesa, and then finding Pine, and retiring up here! What great luck!
Anyway, what about those two great books I mentioned?
I used to play an elevator game of sorts when I went into the NSU library. I was so impressed with its five stories that I would get into the elevator, push a floor button at random, walk over to the nearest shelves as I exited the elevator, and just grab a book.
Twice I ended up with a small book that knocked my socks off, the first one being "Caesar's Gallic Campaigns."
Can you imagine that? A history book written by the man who actually made the piece of History? Wow! I tell you, I learned more in those pages about Rome in general, Roman warfare in particular, and how Caesar conquered all of Europe – including England! – than I had learned in the entire 43 years I had spent reading up to that point.
You want to see what actual Roman warfare was like? How they fought? Why they won? What it meant for the world, and especially for Europe? Get a copy of that little book – free online – and enjoy yourself. Here's a link:
If by any chance you would like a second book about Julius Caesar, a book which will help you to understand, as it helped me, why and how he was such a great man, here's another one, "Caesar and Cleopatra." And a link:
