Two people were treated for injuries at Banner Payson Tuesday night after a crash occurred on State Route 260, east of Payson.
A juvenile and an adult were treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while two others were treated on the scene and released, according to Lt. Tim Scott with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.
The accident occurred when a Ford F-150 heading westbound on 260 and a Ford Ranger heading eastbound reportedly sideswiped.
Initial reports indicated a person may need to be extricated, but Scott said crews just needed to cut back trees and brush to access the vehicles.
There was no sign of impairment, and the investigation is ongoing, he said.
The Arizona Department of Transportation, Payson Fire, Hellsgate Fire, Department of Public Safety and AMR Ambulance assisted.
