Two people were injured Sunday evening when their vehicle rolled on State Route 87 near Strawberry.
The single-vehicle rollover crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on southbound SR-87 at milepost 284, according to Sgt. Kameron Lee, a spokesperson with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The driver and a child were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
“This appears to have been weather related,” Lee said.
The southbound lane of the highway was closed for roughly two hours. It reopened around 7 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The Payson area received .19 of an inch of rain Saturday and Sunday during a storm that brought a light dusting of snow to Payson and several inches to Pine-Strawberry.
The National Weather Service says to expect very cold morning temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday. “Otherwise, fairly quiet through the rest of the week with the only notable weather being breezy southwest winds developing on Friday and Saturday.”
