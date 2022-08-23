Despite an almost constant threat of heavy rain, the clouds parted just long enough for longtime residents Karen Thornton and Margo Holmes to enjoy special celebrations with their families.
Thornton’s 80th birthday was celebrated at the Landmark restaurant with approximately 75 people in attendance.
Besides the many residents, Thornton’s two children, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a sister traveled from the Valley, Flagstaff, Show Low, and Payson to help honor this former Chandler USD elementary school librarian. A barbecue lunch was served, as well as cake.
And, even though Thornton asked for no gifts, many could not resist the temptation to honor her as a nearby table overflowed with cards and gifts.
Thornton, a full-time Christopher Creek resident since 2002, has served the community in many roles, always offering to help where needed. She built a beautiful home in 1995 after a succession of trailers on property originally bought by her mother in 1964. And, on the other side of the creek, Thornton’s good friend, Margo Holmes, was busy hosting the Holmes-LeVac family reunion.
With 28 family members coming from San Diego, Payson, and the Valley, Holmes’ three sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as spouses and significant others, started the weekend off with a Friday night dinner at the Landmark. With the rain still holding off on Saturday, fun family organized events could take place. A very competitive cornhole tournament, which I’m told the Holmes’ side won, was held as well as a Saran Wrap ball game that included toys for the children. Lottery tickets and little liquor bottles for the adults were very well received. There were scavenger hunts and pine cones on a spoon race.
Holmes, like Thornton, has called Christopher Creek home for many years. Holmes retired from Motorola and then “just for the fun of it,” worked at Creekside Restaurant for 13 years in various capacities. A 35-year resident, she also has served in many community roles. Both ladies have given their time and talents graciously over the years and we are fortunate to call them our neighbors.
We wish them both many more happy birthdays and family reunions. And the rain held off until Sunday morning just as the Holmes-LeVac families were leaving.
