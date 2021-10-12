Two semi fires block Beeline Highway this weekend by Alexis Bechman, Roundup editor Alexis Bechman Editor Author email Oct 12, 2021 18 hrs ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It was a busy weekend on the Beeline Highway with multiple closures.On Oct. 9, northbound lanes were closed on State Route 87 starting at the Bush Highway because of a semi fire at milepost 228.And then on Sunday, Oct. 10, State Route 87 southbound was closed due to another semi fire, this one near the junction with State Route 188 at 11:30 a.m. Traffic coming from Payson was diverted at the 188 turnoff, with motorists having to go through Globe to reach the Valley.The Arizona Department of Transportation reported the roadway was back open around 4 p.m. This caused long delays for those heading home from Rim Country.There were no injuries reported, according to an Arizona Department of Public Safety official. Contact the editor at abechman@payson.com

Tags Roadway Motorist Highway Transports Turnoff Traffic Semi Arizona Department Of Transportation Delay

Alexis Bechman
Editor
Covers breaking news, cops, fire and outdoor recreation. 