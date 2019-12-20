This is the second in a series about my fishing mentor, Uncle Bud, and how lessons I learned from him as a child continue to help me catch fish to this day.
While many folks put their fly rods away for the winter, I keep mine in my car ready to go whenever the urge to fish strikes.
I had an encounter on Tonto Creek this past winter when the water was high and discolored that reminded me of a favorite Uncle Bud story from my childhood.
Mill Creek in southeastern Pennsylvania was the trout stream that I walked to to fish most often. It was stocked with rainbow trout and brook trout, but brown trout were regularly caught in Mill Creek years before that.
Someone had told Uncle Bud about a big brown trout in a deep pool about a quarter mile below Dove Lake that they could not catch. I guess Uncle Bud had a great deal of respect for this person’s skill level, because rather than trying to catch the trout right away, he waited for the next rain.
He wanted the creek to be a little higher and muddy. He was sure that a big brown trout could not pass up a juicy night crawler floated down to him under those conditions.
There is a large rock on the left side of the pool, and he knew that trout would be tucked in against that rock under high water conditions. He cast upstream and soon got a strong pull on the rod.
He knew he was into a big trout, especially when he saw the broad, yellowish-brown flank of the fish as it flashed just below the muddy surface. This fight apparently went on for quite some time as he expected catching the biggest brown trout that he had ever encountered in Mill Creek.
When he finally saw the fish, curse words just poured from his mouth. He had hooked into a very large carp that must have washed down from Dove Lake. Uncle Bud had no tolerance for what he described as trash fish in trout streams. I am not sure what he did with the carp, but I don’t think that carp met with a quick release back into the water.
Lesson learned: Have a plan for how you want to catch challenging fish.
I often take time before making my first cast to decide where I want to cast from, and which fly will work best. If I have had a tough outing, I often reflect on what changes I need to make for next time.
Uncle Bud was not a purist and would even keep a couple nightcrawlers in his fly box. While most of us would wait for the water to clear and return to normal flows, he used that higher water to his advantage.
Last winter, I collected insects for my middle school after-school fly-fishing class to use for a comparative study. We looked at the kinds and numbers of aquatic insects found in deep pools, riffles, and in the grass, wood, and leaves in the quiet water along the sides of the creek. About 85 percent of the bugs we sampled were mayflies in about a size 14-16 hook. There were some bigger caddisflies as well. We only sampled a few of the very large cranefly larvae and they were almost all found in the quiet water along the stream’s edge.
The students would present for members of both the Mogollon Sporting Association and Payson Flycasters Club the following week and I decided I needed a trout for them to show fish anatomy and to get a look at the stomach contents.
Tonto Creek had changed drastically from when I collected the bugs. It had been a typical fall flow, but now was extremely high, discolored and much colder because of a recent snowstorm.
Normally, I would have gone with a small mayfly or midge imitation on Tonto Creek in regular flows, but expected that they would be much more interested in something bigger.
Sure enough, a big wooly bugger was the ticket. I caught a couple trout and brought one back for the kids. When we examined the stomach contents, instead of the small mayflies that we expected, the stomach had only a few mayflies, but was loaded with the much larger caddisflies and had a ton of the even larger caddisfly larvae in its stomach.
The middle schoolers applied their knowledge of aquatic insects and where fish would locate in streams to make an educated hypothesis of the unexpected stomach contents.
They theorized that the bugs got washed from the sides of the creek in the high water. They assumed the trout was hunkered down in a spot to avoid the heavier currents and would only venture out to grab something easy to see in the discolored water conditions and worth the energy spent in the colder, faster flow.
That made great sense to me and to the other adult fly fishers they were presenting to.
Uncle Bud would have been proud. I sure was.
