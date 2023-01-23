PHOENIX — Arizona still has far more job openings than people employers are able to hire.

New figures Thursday, Jan. 19 from the state Office of Economic Opportunity show the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December dropped by a tenth of a point, to 4.0%. In Gila County, the unemployment rate in December was 3.5%, slightly lower than it was in November, when it sat at 3.6%.

