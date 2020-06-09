Don’t go looking for the Unity Church on Easy Street, the congregation has moved to Bonanza Square off of Frontier Street in the former DMV and Accounting for You offices.
Because of the pandemic, the church is not yet holding in-person services.
“It will be for use in person when we feel we can safely do that,” said Neal Worthington, the spiritual leader for the church.
For now, Worthington holds meetings and services online through Zoom. Visit the Unity Payson website, unityofpayson.org, for Zoom meeting links. Regular events include an 9:30 a.m. weekday morning coffee chat and 10 a.m. Sunday service.
Worthington moved to online services “as soon as we realized some limitation to meeting.”
The move to cyberspace had a learning curve, but Worthington soon realized Zoom allowed for a robust connection.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to reach out to some who might not be able to participate if we are limited to a physical location,” said Worthington. “We have made some new friends and are delighted for those who have joined with us.”
Worthington started the morning coffee chats where “we read something inspirational and spend a little time together.”
Other churches in town, including the Holy Nativity Church, St. Paul’s Episcopal, Expedition, Mountain Bible, and others have taken to the web to offer services.
For now Unity is “cautious about re-opening and will do so carefully, in respect for our small spiritual community and the community at large,” said Worthington.
