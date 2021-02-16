Recreational marijuana possession and consumption have been legal in Arizona since late November, and at Payson’s first and only distribution point, Untamed Herbs staff says sales are picking up.
Untamed Herbs secured their license to sell recreationally in January and held a soft launch on Jan. 22.
Since then, the shop has seen a 35%-40% increase in sales, said Michael C. Hasenberg, Desert Medical Campus: Untamed Herbs general manager.
Untamed Herbs, which originally opened as Uncle Herbs in 2017 at 200 N. Tonto St., is the only licensed medical and recreational marijuana shop in northern Gila County.
Hasenberg said they have not been inundated with customers on the recreational side and staff has seen a more gradual increase in customers coming in to buy products.
Roughly 50% of Untamed Herbs business is tourism based, Hasenberg said, with Valley residents making up the bulk of that as they come up on the weekends to recreate.
Hasenberg said they are ramping up product procurement to meet the demand and have revamped their policies and procedures to stay in line with state requirements.
As their facility services both medical and recreational clients, Untamed Herbs has delineated the shop into two sections to meet the privacy requirements of medical patients.
Medical patients receive priority service and there are currently four registers dedicated to the medical side. There is one recreational register and line.
Those seeking recreational marijuana are directed to a separate area after their identification has been checked. You must be 21 and older to purchase marijuana in Arizona.
There are limits on the amount that customers can purchase: For recreational marijuana, the limit is an ounce while medical patients can purchase as much as 2.5 ounces every two weeks. Medical patients also can purchase edible products with higher potency than the 10 milligrams of THC allowed per serving for recreational gummies and other foods. And they avoid a 16% excise tax that is placed on recreational sales. There are no THC limits on topical and flower.
Due to product shortages, Hasenberg said Untamed Herbs has set additional limits on recreational sales.
In the next six weeks, Untamed Herbs hopes to add curbside delivery so customers can call ahead and have their order brought out to their vehicle.
Voters approved recreational marijuana with the passage of Proposition 207 in November.
There are 120 medical dispensaries currently in the state and the measure allowed all to apply for a recreational marijuana permit.
Last year, Arizona dispensaries sold 106 tons of marijuana and products to medical marijuana patients. That is a 27% increase over products sold in 2019.
Today, nearly 300,000 Arizonans have medical marijuana cards.
Untamed Herbs says they are hiring and looking for another seven to eight workers.
For more information, call 928-474-2420 or visit untamedherbs.com.
Untamed Herbs is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
(2) comments
Great, all we need is more stoned crazies slaughtering families on our single lane roads as the Gila County pols build palaces for their own comfort. You get that for which you choose to vote.
"Gila County pols build palaces for their own comfort"? What is the connection between your allegation and the passing of the state marijuana proposition?
