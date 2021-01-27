2:30 p.m.
Jan. 27, 2021
Snowplow efforts:
The town of Payson has had crews out around the clock since Monday when the snowstorm started but removing 20 to 25 inches of snow from 133 miles of roads takes time.
The town asks for residents’ patience as it works to spread cinders and widen single lane roads.
Some of the town has received complaints about snow removal efforts piling up snow at the end of driveways.
Unfortunately, the snow removal equipment the town owns, pickup trucks with a blade attached, do not allow crews to turn the blade towards the street to reduce snow pile up.
“We recognize that our operations may create additional work for residents,” said the town in a press release. “We apologize for this inconvenience and ask for residents understanding as we make our roadways as safe and passable as possible.”
Please follow this link for a map of the snow removal priorities:
https://maps.paysonaz.gov/portal/home/webmap/viewer.html?webmap=0dc579875131440495225e783970388c&extent=-111.3759,34.2171,-111.2491,34.2718
Closures still in effect:
The town warns residents roads may remain icy for the next few days due to repeated freeze/thaw conditions. As of Wednesday, Jan. 27 State Route 87 north of Payson remains closed.
The Payson Airport remains closed.
As of 1 p.m. Jan. 27, town hall opened under its COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required in town hall.
The new Rumsey Park COVID-19 testing center remains closed.
Neighbor checks:
The Payson Police Department asks residents to check on neighbors to make sure their power, heat and other utilities are operating – especially for those elderly or at-risk persons.
For snow removal or other storm related questions, please call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at: 928-474-5177.
