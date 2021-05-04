Gila County’s effort to vaccinate people against COVID-19 has slowed to a trickle, administering about 350 shots last week — most of them second shots.
That compares to 2,000 or more just a few weeks ago.
The dramatic slowing of the vaccination efforts comes with only half of adults with even a first shot and new strains of the virus growing.
So despite the continuing decline in new cases in Gila County, health officials say they’re worried about a fresh spike in the coming months.
But it’s all a guess, as the county may never reach herd immunity. That will only happen if between 70% and 90% of the population either get vaccinated or recover from an infection. The current vaccines reduce the chance of infection of a virus with a 1% death rate by 95%.
The county has money, but few concrete plans on how to boost the vaccination rate — now that people aren’t lining up at drive-thru clinics.
The county has received a rush of federal funding and has increased the health department staff by 39% — with the promise of enough funding to keep the increased staffing in place for the next three years.
Gila County Pandemic Coordinator Josh Beck said he “wonders if (the grantors) know more than they are saying, that they have enough money for us to keep our staff in place for two or three years.”
The new staff positions “are due directly to COVID-19,” said Beck. These positions fill the need for prevention programs, health literacy, testing and vaccinations in underserved areas of Gila County.
But health officials are now scratching their heads trying to come up with a way to deal with the big decline in people eager to take the shots. Roughly 44% of adults in the county are fully vaccinated — but only 35% of the population, since there’s no vaccine currently approved for those under 18. This puts the county far below the vaccination level needed to prevent a fresh surge in cases, now that fewer people are wearing masks and most restrictions on schools and businesses have been lifted.
Beck attributes the decline in the vaccination rate to apathy.
“I have friends that have just not done it (get vaccinated) and they are not doing it unless it’s convenient,” he said. “For them the fear just isn’t there … the kill rate just wasn’t high enough.”
Beck would understand. He’s in the 20- to 44-year-old demographic with the lowest vaccination rate. The death rate for that group is much lower than for those older than 65. Among seniors, 70% have gotten a shot. However, younger people can die, get seriously ill, end up in the hospital and suffer long-term health effects as well, just not as many.
A handful of local doctors and pharmacies are now giving the shots, with appointments open to everyone. Most local doctors didn’t want to go through the burdensome certification system to give the shot, and large vaccination clinics have stopped.
So far, the county has no plans to launch a marketing campaign to convince people to get the shot and has no plans to provide family doctors incentives to administer the shot or convince their patients to get vaccinated.
However, as vaccinations lag, Gila County has shifted its focus on testing to prepare for when the variants come ashore. Strains that are 50% to 70% easier to spread and potentially more lethal are already circulating in Arizona — but not widespread in Gila County, so far as we know. The current vaccines can still stop the variants — but in some cases not as effectively. The threat of those new strains makes it even more important to gain “herd immunity,” when so many people are protected that the virus will die out.
“It’s the fiscally responsible way to keep people busy if we have another explosion of cases,” said Beck of the shift to figuring out how to do surveillance testing to keep up with the new strains.
Other countries with low vaccination levels have experienced a fresh explosion of cases and deaths — driven by the variants. India is currently reporting about 3,000 deaths per day, mostly from the newest mutation of COVID. The country has so many COVID patients in the hospital they have run out of oxygen. Such an explosion of cases in other countries means that the virus will continue to evolve, becoming more lethal and perhaps eventually nullifying the existing vaccines.
“That is your hope that if the variants are a concern, they want to keep this in place for the next few years,” said Beck of the plan to set up surveillance testing.
But revving up the testing site in Payson hit a snag because of the pandemic disrupted supply lines.
“It’s taking a lot longer to get the desks together,” said Beck.
He was still aiming for a May 1st opening date at the 600 N. Beeline Highway location, but he might just have a soft opening on that date.
Fortunately, the health department has now received two of the Abbott testing machines to quickly produce results from finger-prick blood tests that can detect antibodies from a past infection.
“Staff have already started training on the machines,” said Beck.
Staff has also tossed about ideas on how to get the public to participate in testing. Beck needs at least 1,000 people a month to get a good base sample. This will provide an early warning should cases start to rise and dangerous variants get entrenched.
“We are making a fun contest pitting our north people with the south people,” said Beck.
Staff now work to create a dashboard that will announce the results.
But Beck knows the real challenge is getting ready for the next wave.
“That is part of the reason for the testing. To make sure we survive all we can,” said Beck. “The CDC is part of this happening with the ELC grant going out, there is a whole section in there to incentivize vaccines and testing.”
(1) comment
It might be interesting to run a survey and see what fraction of those adults who have not been vaccinated are in that status because of apathy as speculated by the one official or because of a general distrust of the mRNA approach and the CDC leadership's inconsistent Covid guidance.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!