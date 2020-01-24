The Payson Police Department reported that at approximately 2:00 p.m. the Gila County Sheriff Office dispatch center in globe received a phone call from a caller claiming to shoot at a school. The caller was not specific as to which school or even which city.
Since the call was received by Globe dispatch, they notified PPD. To ensure the safety of the students within the Town of Payson, the PPD subsequently dispatched officers to each of the schools.
At this time (late Friday, afternoon Jan. 24), officers are checking each school and assisting with the dismissal of students.
There is no further information at this time. The PPD will continue to work with the Department of Public Safety and GCSO along with the school district to ensure that all students and staff remain safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!