A Valley woman died Saturday after her motorcycle crashed head-on with a pickup truck north of Pine.
Ginger Willis, 47, of Phoenix, died while en route to Banner Payson Medical Center.
Willis was driving northbound on State Route 87 with a group of motorcycle riders when a pickup truck pulling a trailer merged from the vehicle pullout lane into traffic.
“Willis attempted to avoid the truck and traveled left of center colliding with another pickup truck pulling a trailer that was southbound on SR 87,” said Arizona Department of Public Safety media specialist Bart Graves.
The accident occurred at milepost 270 about 1 p.m. on Aug. 1.
Gila County deputies and Game and Fish law enforcement lent a hand to direct traffic, as Pine-Strawberry Fire Department firefighters worked to save Willis.
The driver and passenger in the pickup that was struck were not injured. Willis was pronounced deceased at BPMC.
The truck that pulled into the motorcycle’s travel lane left the scene and officers could not locate it, Graves said. No citations were issued.
“They probably didn’t even know they caused an accident,” said P-S Fire Chief Gary Morris.
Brenda Solomon, a friend of Willis’, wrote the Roundup that Willis “was taken from us far too soon.”
Solomon thanked P-S Fire, hospital staff and others for their help, including the staff at Pinewood Tavern.
“Throughout the volatile situation, your encouragement and offers of water to each of us as she fought for her life, helped all of us immensely. After her passing, your love and words of support, complemented by the beautiful rainbow over the entire Rim, reminds us that she is with us forever in our hearts. Your community support was very much appreciated.”
She asked motorists to look in their rearview mirrors before merging into traffic.
“If you have information about the truck and gray toy hauler headed northbound at 1:10 p.m. three miles north of Pine that caused the accident, please contact the Gila (County) Sheriff’s Department,” she said.
