happy vet and quilter
Buy Now

A happy American Legion Post 69 veteran and the quilter from Patterns of Grace. The quilter made and gifted the quilt to the vet in appreciation for the community’s generosity and spirit.

 Hector Figueroa

A friendship between Payson resident Kim Chittick and Connie Little, a member of the Valley based Patterns of Grace quilters, resulted in a gift of 19 quilts to veterans from Payson’s American Legion Post 69 on March 4.

“Patterns of Grace has been coming to Payson for an annual retreat for several years,” said Chittick. “Leading up to the retreat this year, the ladies decided that they would like to make and present Americana/red, white and blue quilts to local veterans. My friend, Connie called to ask if I had any suggestions or recommendations for the best way to make this happen.”

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.