A friendship between Payson resident Kim Chittick and Connie Little, a member of the Valley based Patterns of Grace quilters, resulted in a gift of 19 quilts to veterans from Payson’s American Legion Post 69 on March 4.
“Patterns of Grace has been coming to Payson for an annual retreat for several years,” said Chittick. “Leading up to the retreat this year, the ladies decided that they would like to make and present Americana/red, white and blue quilts to local veterans. My friend, Connie called to ask if I had any suggestions or recommendations for the best way to make this happen.”
Chittick immediately thought of the Legion.
“Post Commander Ed was very helpful in pulling attendees together and spreading the word,” she said, as was Post Adjutant General Hector Figueroa.
Patterns of Grace started more than two decades ago as a ministry affiliated with the Central Christian Church of the Valley, said Chittick.
“They make quilts for many different organizations, such as Save the Family, and Child Crisis AZ, but also for the homeless, foster children, cancer patients, and of course veterans,” she said.
The quilters meet once a month to sew and have fellowship for an entire day.
“As part of their ministry, they make every effort to meet the needs of any organization which needs their help,” said Chittick.
One member, the wife of a veteran, keeps a quilt in her car. Anytime she sees a veteran, she gives them a quilt.
That practice gave Chittick and her friend Connie the idea for the Payson event.
“This event was so illustrative of the generosity of the human spirit. The ladies of Patterns of Grace give of their time, effort, money and heart to put together the beautiful quilts and give them to those who deeply appreciate the thought,” said Chittick.
Mayors Chris Higgins of Payson and Bobby Davis of Star Valley, both veterans, attended the event and received a quilt of their own.
“The ladies have said that they felt honored to be a part of something that was so heartfelt. During the presentation there was a lot of laughter, many smiles, and of course, many tears,” said Chittick.
