Late on Oct. 21, the Payson Police Department received a call reporting damage to the Rumsey Park bathrooms. Pictures posted on the department’s Facebook page show a toilet split in two.
Christine Smith, Payson’s interim parks and recreation director, said the town has fixed the issues and reopened the bathrooms as of Oct. 25.
This isn’t the first time the department has received a call about vandalism at Rumsey Park.
Last year, Payson police received 157 calls about Rumsey in nine months. The calls ranged from vandalism to disturbances and traffic violations.
So pervasive are the problems, the town shut down the restrooms for months earlier this year.
During its July 8 council meeting, then Parks and Recreation Director Courtney Spawn told the council the cost-benefit ratio to keep the restrooms open simply didn’t pencil out.
She asked the council, “once open, it’s how long do they last?”
At that same meeting, Police Chief Ron Tischer told the council the topography of the park poses particular problems. It is a long park with lots of trees that offer plenty of places to avoid observation. Vandals post lookouts while others damage property.
“It is becoming a real issue for us,” he said at the time.
Last summer, the town decided to invest about $15,000 to fix the extensive damage to toilets, sinks, and roofs after event organizers threatened to cancel future bookings because of the state of the bathrooms and porta potties. The town fixed everything and reopened.
Until now.
“This incident has forced the closure of the restrooms for the second time in the past few months,” wrote the PPD on its Facebook page.
The town believes the long-term solution is to install damage resistant fixtures.
“We’re talking metal,” said Smith. “Costs of course are quite a bit. We will have to weigh the cost benefit ratio.”
Smith also understands the challenges the police department faces policing the area.
“The town is looking at some security options,” she said. “There is a lot to be considered.”
The damage happened only two days into Smith’s new tenure. She comes from the Valley where she worked in recreation.
Even there, parks suffered.
“Every community has challenges,” she said.
The police will continue investigating this incident and any others like it in town.
PPD seeks help from the community to report any criminal incident either directly to the Payson Police Department or to the crime hotline at 928-HOT-TIPS or 928-468-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!