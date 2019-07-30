A driver was treated and released on scene after rolling their vehicle north of Payson Saturday night.
Around 11 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation put out a notice that northbound State Route 87 was closed north of Payson near the East Verde Estates turnoff, milepost 258.
A driver had reportedly struck an elk and before the elk could be removed from the roadway, another vehicle hit the animal and rolled. A Payson police officer said paramedics treated and released the driver in the vehicle that rolled on scene for minor injuries.
The roadway re-opened at midnight.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, their free app, available at ADOTAlerts.com, will send information directly to app users in affected areas — where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!