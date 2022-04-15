By the time Keith, a 66-year-old Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, came to the Warming Center a series of strokes left him in a tent in the forest without a car.
Family in Oregon wanted to help but could not, so the Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative stepped in.
Volunteer lawyer and PHHVI board member Will Parz kick-started Keith’s VA benefits.
“I am a VA accredited lawyer and am going to help with a discharge upgrade and apply for earned benefits,” wrote Parz on the PHHVI Facebook page.
Parz scheduled a case manager and social worker at Veterans Affairs in Phoenix. After just a night in the Warming Center bunkhouse, Parz got Keith into VA transitional housing in the Valley.
“We take care of our veterans in Payson,” said Parz.
The VA moves quickly, reported Emily Brice, one of the founders of the Warming Center.
“Keith moved into his own apartment in Phoenix this week,” she said. “The VA is paying rent and utilities for the first six months. Afterwards, rent is affordably subsidized and within his limited budget.”
His social worker and case manager helped him find medical care and mental health care.
“The positive changes have opened the door for reconnection with his daughter and granddaughter,” said Brice.
The community responded to the efforts of the Warming Center staff and volunteers with messages of support on the PHHVI Facebook page.
“Thank you for this! As a Vietnam veteran working in the veteran support community for several years, I am acutely aware of how important it is to provide solid help to veterans in need,” wrote Tery Araman.
“Thank you,” wrote Windy Quinton. “It’s about time our homeless vets get the much needed help they deserve. Sadly, until you stepped up, most thought it was up to the Department of Economic Security’s job to help them secure benefits (Social Security and VA). But, that was never in the scope of DES’s job description. Thank you, so much.”
Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative continues to need help from the community to provide a warm meal every night of the week, a place to stay out of the cold and any other benefits to get them off the street to live a safe and productive life.
“We are taking care of all the local folks who fall through the cracks,” said Brice. “We help our community and people through any crisis or struggle. We will help you through any storms. Help us to help others.”
Please support the Warming Center and its mission.
The Warming Center needs resources and volunteers.
“We treat every person that walks in the door as family,” said Brice.
In this way, Keith felt comfortable enough opening up to receive the support he needed.
Stop by the center after 4 p.m. any day at 601 E. Highway 260. Drop off food, old blankets, camping gear, and warm clothes you don’t need. Join Brice and the crew for the free community dinner.
Fill out an application with Skyler Brice (Emily’s husband) to volunteer helping people and contribute to the dedicated team.
Contact Emily J. Brice to support our upcoming Cinco de Mayo Fundraiser or help with meals. Donate money or food cards monthly.
Call 928-474-3191 to help or donate.
Thank you Will 🙏🇺🇸 . I’ll start a Raffle for the Homeless Innitiative for your May 5 fundraiser. Thanks 🙏 again Will Parz for stepping up 🙏🇺🇸 And for your service to our country 🇺🇸
